Assam: Date clash of SLET and CCE Prelims cause of concern

AASU urges APSC to reschedule Prelims date

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The preliminary examination of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2023, of the Assam Public Service Commission and the State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) are both scheduled for the same day, March 17, 2024.

Qualifying the SLET is a must for a candidate to be eligible for applying for the post of assistant professors of universities and colleges in the Northeastern states, including Assam.

There is now apprehension that this will land aspirants of both examinations in trouble. Many candidates are planning to sit for both exams, and the date for the exams being set for the same day will cause problems for them.

Qualifying in SLET is a must for those aspiring to be assistant professors at universities and colleges in the Northeastern states, so it is a crucial examination for such aspirants.

Similarly, the preliminary (Prelims) exam of the APSC is the first stage in the CCE, clearing of which is a must for civil service aspirants. The CCE comprises three stages of exams—Prelims, Mains and viva voce (interview).

This time, many have applied to appear in both qualifying exams, and the clash of dates is likely to land them in a soup.

Considering the gravity of the problem for aspirants, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has shot off a letter to the chairman of the APSC, requesting that he change the date for the Prelims exam of CCE 2023 so as to facilitate the candidates sitting for both exams.

Talking to The Sentinel, AASU president Utpal Sarma said, “We have sent an urgent letter to the APSC, requesting the Commission to change the date for the Prelims exam of CCE 2023. This will enable the candidates to appear for both SLET and CCE.”

Meanwhile, AASU general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah said, “If the exams are held on the same date, it will be an act of injustice towards the candidates intending to appear for both exams. We feel the APSC will consider our request to reschedule the CCE Prelims.”

