Assam Day Celebrated with Grandeur at 44th India International Trade Fair

New Delhi: Assam Day was celebrated with grandeur and cultural vibrancy at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday. The event provided a spectacular showcase of the state's rich cultural heritage while highlighting its growth trajectory and aspirations for the coming years. The celebrations officially commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting, symbolising Assam's bright future, and a floral tribute at the portrait of Assamese icon Zubeen Garg.

Also Read: Manas Park Tiger Sighting Highlights Assam's Conservation Efforts