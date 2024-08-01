Assam: DCs’ meet prescribes humane and citizen-centric approach

Newborns can get Aadhaar cards and birth certificates instantly

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The two-day-long conference with the DCs (district commissioners) of the state yielded a slew of decisions for the development of the state.

The first decision spells out that the departments and district administrations should continue to adopt a humane and citizen-centric approach.

Synergizing central and state government schemes to ensure saturation of developmental benefits is the second decision.

Adopting the whole-government approach to accelerate the growth momentum achieved over the past three years is the third decision of the conference.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that by prioritising the welfare of the people of Assam, the two-day DC conference generated many important suggestions to speed up the development journey of the state. The Chief Minister said, "We are going to start a pilot project relating to institutional birth in any of the 13 medical colleges in the state. Every newborn baby will get an Aadhaar card and birth certificate before the discharge of its mother from the hospital. We will cover all government hospitals in the state with this project gradually."

On the Chief Minister's Atmonirbhor Yojona, the Chief Minister said, "30,000 select entrepreneurs will get Rs 2 lakh each in the first batch of one lakh target beneficiary entrepreneurs. Apart from this, the government will cover 20 lakh other families who have Aadhaar cards and ration cards under its Arunodoi scheme. The selection of beneficiaries will start in September this year. The government will re-examine the 27 lakh existing beneficiaries of the Arunudoi scheme."

The MSPs (minimum support prices) and procures, the Chief Minister said, "So far we are procuring paddy and mustard seeds under MSPs. We're now going to procure maize under an MSP. If farmers cannot come to the procurement centres, they call us. The procuring agencies will go to them and purchase their crops."

The Chief Minister said that as many as 8,000 jhumur artistes from 800 tea gardens in the state would perform jhumur dance at Sarisajai Stadium on November 20 this year.

The Chief Minister said that the term 'equivalent district' would replace the term -sub-district' in the state administrative setup. The setup would be functional on October 2, he said.

In the past three years, the departments and district administrations have ensured humanitarian and citizen-centric operations, ensuring development involvement and developmental benefits. The central and state schemes can be publicised as the main topic of the conference," he said.

The Chief Minister instructed the district commissioners to lay stress on making the recruitment of third and fourth grade posts neat and clean. Around 11 lakh candidates will take part in the recruitment examinations.

Also Read: Aadhaar Card Meeting Convened by ADC Dr. Dipankar Nath at Tamulpur District Commissioner's Office (sentinelassam.com)