Aadhaar Card Meeting Convened by ADC Dr. Dipankar Nath at Tamulpur District Commissioner's Office

GORESWAR: An Aadhaar card related meeting was held in the conference hall of the office of the Tamulpur District Commissioner, which was chaired by the ADC Tamulpur Dr Dipankar Nath, in presence of AC, Baksa Nirman Nath, and the I/C DEEO of Tamulpur, the AC, Tamulpur Arunima Kakaty, along with officers from the Education Department and CRCCs from various clusters of schools. The meeting focused on the Mandatory Biometric Update for children aged 5-7 years and 15-17 years, as well as other Aadhaar-related issues. The CRCCs were instructed to visit schools personally to collect the data with the aim to achieve full Aadhaar enrolment across the district soon.

