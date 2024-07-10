Assam: Death toll rising despite let-up in floods

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Flood water is receding in the state, but the death toll keeps rising every day. Floods killed as many as seven people in the state today. With this, the flood toll in the state is 79.

While two people died in Cachar, one each lost life in Dhubri, South Salmara, Dhemaji, Nagaon, and Sivasagar districts.

The number of flood-affected people in the state has come down to 17 lakh today from 21 lakh yesterday. Likewise, the number of villages affected has come down to 2,779 today from 3,154 yesterday. The number of inmates in the relief camps has remained the same as yesterday, i.e., 48,000.

Despite the receding of flood waters, most of those in the relief camps cannot go back to their houses because of silt deposition. This apart, a section of the inmates have their houses damaged partially or wholly.

