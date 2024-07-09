Assam floods: 8 die in Goalpara district

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Despite all the measures and precautions taken by the district administration and specially the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), at least eight people met their watery graves so far during this year’s flood in Goalpara district.

The statewide recent flood which has inundated and impacted lakhs of people in Goalpara district has directly or indirectly led to the death of several people who are identified as Biju Choudhury of Beltola, Goalpara town, Akas Ali of Ramharichar, Akimul Islam of Krishnai Paikan, Dheeman Rabha and Rohit Rabha of Nowapara Dudhnoi, Karibul Islam of Joypur, Sofikul Islam of Tiapara char, West Goalpara and Aminuz Zaman of Azadnagar, Goalpara town.

