Assam Declares April 9 a Paid Holiday for Workers to Vote in Assembly Elections

The Assam government has declared April 9, 2026 — the day of polling for the General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly — as a paid holiday for workers and employees across a wide range of establishments in the state.
The notification was issued by the Labour Welfare Department, following a direction from the Election Department, Assam.
Also Read: Public holiday on April 9
The paid holiday applies to employees working in:
Factories and industrial units
Tea plantations
Shops and commercial establishments
Public entertainment and amusement venues
Contractors' establishments and firms
Workshops and other industries
Financial institutions and banks
In short, the order covers virtually all organised-sector workplaces operating within Assam.