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Assam Declares April 9 a Paid Holiday for Workers to Vote in Assembly Elections

The Assam government has notified a paid holiday on poll day, April 9, 2026, covering factories, tea gardens, shops, banks, and all commercial establishments across the state.
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The Assam government has declared April 9, 2026 — the day of polling for the General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly — as a paid holiday for workers and employees across a wide range of establishments in the state.

The notification was issued by the Labour Welfare Department, following a direction from the Election Department, Assam.

Also Read: Public holiday on April 9

The paid holiday applies to employees working in:

  • Factories and industrial units

  • Tea plantations

  • Shops and commercial establishments

  • Public entertainment and amusement venues

  • Contractors' establishments and firms

  • Workshops and other industries

  • Financial institutions and banks

In short, the order covers virtually all organised-sector workplaces operating within Assam.

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