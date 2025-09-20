NEIF Organiser Refutes Speculation on Zubeen Garg’s Singapore Visit

Guwahati: Amid swirling speculation surrounding the sudden demise of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, the North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, has issued a clarification on the circumstances of the artist’s visit.

Mahanta, in his statement, emphasised that Garg’s trip to Singapore was a combination of leisure and cultural engagement. “Zubeen travelled out of his own choice,” Mahanta explained, noting that the singer had also lined up separate interactions with the Assam Association in Singapore. Contrary to widespread claims, Garg was never scheduled for a major performance at the festival.

“He was expected only to meet audiences and participate in informal exchanges. The festival had not even commenced at the time of the incident,” Mahanta said, firmly denying allegations that Garg had been compelled to perform before the official start of NEIF.

The organiser further stressed that NEIF is primarily a cultural and economic initiative designed to strengthen the ties between North East India and Southeast Asia, under India’s Act East policy. “This festival is not about commercial gains but about building lasting cultural and economic linkages,” Mahanta stated.

The clarification comes at a time when emotions across Assam and the Northeast remain raw, with fans mourning the loss of a musical icon. Various unverified claims had circulated online, suggesting that Garg was pressured into participating in festival-related activities, with some even linking his passing to such alleged demands. Mahanta’s remarks appear aimed at dispelling these narratives.

Garg, one of the most beloved voices of the Northeast, passed away earlier this week in Singapore after suffering seizures while swimming. His untimely death has cast a shadow over the festival and prompted a wave of tributes from across the region and beyond.

With official investigations ongoing, Mahanta’s statement seeks to redirect focus towards NEIF’s core mission—cultural diplomacy and regional integration—while also paying respect to Garg’s memory as a true ambassador of Assamese music.