Assam DEE Begins Collection of Primary Teacher Vacancy Data for Next Recruitment Phase in LP and UP Schools

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has initiated preparations for the next phase of teacher recruitment in Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) schools across the state. It has directed all District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to submit updated vacancy details through the Online Vacancy Portal by May 30, 2026, for the filling up of the vacancies in elementary education.

In an official communication, the DEE stated that the recruitment process for 5,550 regular teacher posts was completed on November 9, 2025, while 4,500 other posts were filled on March 12, 2026.

However, despite completion of these recruitment drives, several teaching posts are reportedly still vacant, as reflected in data available on the Vacancy Portal.

To streamline the forthcoming recruitment process, all Block Elementary Education Officers (BEEOs) and District Information Supervisors (DISs) have been instructed to upload fresh vacancy details of regular teaching posts within the stipulated deadline.

The DEE has also directed all DEEOs to monitor the data submission process closely to avoid discrepancies and submit a completion certificate after final verification.

Additionally, districts have been asked to upload updated 100-point roster registers for regular teaching positions, including assistant teachers, science teachers, Hindi teachers, Manipuri language teachers, and Assamese language teachers, through a separate online portal by May 30.

Also Read: Assam DEE issues guidelines for joining of teachers under SRD 2.0