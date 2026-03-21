Assam DEE issues guidelines for joining of teachers under SRD 2.0

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam has issued an urgent directive outlining the procedure for verification and joining of teachers recruited under the Special Recruitment Drive (SRD) 2.0. According to the directive, newly appointed teachers must report to their respective Block Elementary Education Offices (BEEO) for joining. However, joining will be allowed only after thorough verification of original documents. BEEOs have been instructed to verify original appointment letters and related orders, valid caste and PwBD certificates (if applicable), proof of service under Samagra Shiksha Assam as of September 30, 2025 and completion of at least three years of continuous service. The order also clearly states that teachers from institutions such as Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will not be eligible to join under this process.

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