Assam Deleted 2.64 Lakh Ration Cards in Five Years, Highest in 2024 at 1.61 Lakh

The breakdown of ration card deletions in Assam over the five-year period is as follows: 11,120 in 2021; 28,590 in 2022; 38,590 in 2023; 1,61,516 in 2024; and 24,381 in 2025.

The minister said the deletions were driven by the use of technology in Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) operations, including digitisation of ration card databases, Aadhaar seeding, de-duplication processes, and the identification of duplicate entries, ineligible records, deceased beneficiaries, and those who had permanently migrated.

Nationally, all states and Union Territories together weeded out approximately 2.25 crore ration cards between 2021 and 2025 as part of the rightful targeting initiative.