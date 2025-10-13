Assam: Demography mission on cards, tackling population changes

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today talked about a demographic mission being planned by the Centre, which was based on a statement delivered by Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently.

The Chief Minister said, “On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a historical speech, stating that India’s Muslim population has increased a lot. He, however, said that the growth is not homegrown but due to exodus from foreign countries. Union Minister Shah had stated that the central government is planning to launch a Demography Mission with the objective to detect, delete and deport illegal foreigners. For the first time, the Centre has stated some facts in a clear-cut way. Assam is a big victim of demographic change. Assam’s Muslim population had crossed 38% by 2021. The Muslim population might have increased by another 1.5%, making it around 39.5% by 2027.”

He went on to say, “It is surprising that in a district like Majuli, the Muslim population has increased by 100%. But the increase cannot be attributed to Assamese Muslims, as it aligns with the increase in the general population. It has become a major concern that a district like Majuli has witnessed a 100% increase in the Muslim population. If we calculate, the Assamese Hindu population will now be around 40%. The projections are based on the population figures of 2011 in the state.”

“We are very serious about these facts. I have talked to New Delhi on the subject several times. For the first time, PM Narendra Modi on August 15 and Amit Shah last Friday talked about launching a demography mission. The next time I meet Amit Shah, I will try to understand more about the planned demography mission,” he added.

On Saturday evening, the CM posted on X, “Assam has long been a victim of demographic change due to decades of illegal infiltration—a reality now reflected in the fact that over 38% of our population is Muslim. Announcement of a High-Powered Committee by Hon’ble Home Minister Sri @AmitShah on Demography Mission is a historic and much-needed step to scientifically study and counter this national challenge through the 3-D Policy — Detect, Delete and Deport. A decisive move to protect identity, security, and cultural heritage.”

The CM added some statistics of the Hindu and Muslim populations in the state, according to which, in 1971, Hindus comprised 72.51% and Muslims 24.56% of the population. In 1991, Hindus comprised 67.13% and Muslims 28.48% of the population. Again, in 2001, Hindus were 64.89% and Muslims 30.92% of the population. In 2011, Hindus comprised 61.46% and Muslims 34.22% of the population. By 2021, the Hindu population had been projected at 57% and Muslims at 38% of the population.

Also Read: PM Modi: Infiltrators Pose a Threat to Demography