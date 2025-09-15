There’re Conspiracies Through Infiltrators to Change Demography: PM Modi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP government will not allow infiltrators to seize the country’s resources. “We will not let anyone take away the rights of Bharat’s farmers, Bharat’s youth, and our tribal people. These infiltrators commit atrocities against our mothers, sisters, and daughters and it will not be allowed. There are conspiracies through infiltrators to change the demography of border areas; this is a grave threat to national security. Therefore, a demography mission is now being launched in the country. The BJP’s goal is to protect the nation from infiltrators and to free the country from infiltrators,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this after launching various development projects in Mangaldai today. "The goal of the BJP government is to save the country from infiltrators, to liberate the country from infiltrators. I want to tell those politicians, 'Whatever challenge you have brought to the field, I accept that challenge with pride.' And write it down. I see how much strength you use to save the infiltrators and how we sacrifice our lives to expel them - let there be a fight. Those who have come out to save the infiltrators will have to suffer. Listen to my words, this country will not forgive them," he said.

The Prime Minister said, "For Congress, the interest of its vote bank is the most important. Congress has become a great protector of antinationals and infiltrators. When Congress was in power, it encouraged infiltration, and today Congress wants infiltrators to settle in India forever and let them decide the future of India."

The Prime Minister said, "At one time, Mangaldai saw a huge movement against illegal infiltration to save the identity of Assam. However, the Congress government punished you people for this too. It has taken revenge on you. Congress allowed illegal occupation of land here. Our places of faith, our farmers, and tribal land were looted. But the scenario has changed with the BJP coming to power. Illegal occupants are being evicted. Under the leadership of the Assam Chief Minister, lakhs of bighas of land have been freed from encroachers. In the Darrang district too, a large area of land has been freed from encroachment in the Gorukhuti area. The intruders had encroached upon it during the Congress rule. Today, that land has been taken back, and now the Gorukhuti Agriculture project is being run there for the farmers."

On the power of Swadeshi, the Prime Minister said, "It was about 50 years ago I lived in Kanyakumari for some time. The gamosa had been with me for many years. I always had three or four gamosas in my bag. So, I was roaming around Kanyakumari wearing a gamosa when some people came running from a distance and greeted me. They asked me, 'Are you from Assam?' I said, 'No, I'm from Gujarat.' They said, 'We saw the gamosa; that's why we greeted you. This is the power of Swadeshi. There was no recognition, but the people of Assam showered so much love on me that day because I had a gamosa around my neck. This is the power of Swadeshi. Our efforts to buy swadeshi will strengthen the country."

