Assam Deputy Speaker Urges Action on PoK, Minority Safe Zones in Bangladesh

Guwahati: Assam Deputy Speaker Numal Momin has strongly supported Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent remarks suggesting that national borders can change and that regions such as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and certain parts of Bangladesh “should be reclaimed.”

Rajnath Singh, while addressing the Sindhi Samaj Sammelan in New Delhi, had stated that although Sindh is no longer a part of India, it remains connected civilisationally. Quoting former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Singh reiterated that “borders can change” and remarked that Sindh could “return to India again” in the future.

Responding to the Defence Minister’s comments, Momin told the media that such discussions should not be seen as unusual because both Pakistan and Bangladesh were once integral parts of India. “Because Pakistan and Bangladesh were a part of India, it is quite natural that borders can change. I strongly support Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remark. It is now high time we change the border and take back PoK and the part of Bangladesh where we can create a safe space for minority communities persecuted for their religion,” he said.

Singh had also emphasised that Sindhi culture and its deep ties to the Indus River remain essential to India’s civilisational identity. Historically, Sindh was a major centre of the Indus Valley Civilisation and became part of Pakistan during the 1947 partition.

Speaking on another issue, Momin criticised the Congress party for opposing the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He claimed that verifying legal voters is necessary and accused Congress of relying on “illegal voters” in earlier elections. “Rahul Gandhi should have supported SIR. They are afraid because if the process is implemented before elections, results may mirror what happened in Bihar,” he alleged.

The SIR exercise is currently underway across nine states and three Union Territories as part of a nationwide voter verification drive.