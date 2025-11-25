Manipur: 2 cops, 5 injured in clash of displaced people with security forces

Imphal: At least three Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and two police personnel were injured on Monday when hundreds of IDPs living in relief camps clashed with security forces at Pukhao and near the Dolaithabi Dam in Manipur's Imphal East district while attempting to return to their native villages, officials said.

A police official said the clashes broke out after men and women from Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman localities, currently staying in relief camps, tried to proceed to their original homes, but security forces stopped them from moving further.

The forces resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to three IDPs and two policemen.

A spokesperson for the IDPs said that since the state government is organising the annual Sangai Tourism Festival from November 21 to 30, it is presumed that normalcy has been restored in their areas, and therefore, they should be allowed to return home instead of continuing in relief camps.

He said a large section of the camp inmates are farmers whose livelihoods have been shattered since they fled their villages in May 2023 following the outbreak of ethnic violence.

"How long will people remain confined in relief camps? The government is still not clearly telling us when we will be rehabilitated in our original villages," he added.

Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman are foothill villages in Imphal East district bordering Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, and were among the worst-affected areas during the ethnic violence in May 2023.

Ahead of the 10-day Sangai Tourism Festival, inaugurated at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal on November 21, various groups of IDPs and several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), including the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), had called for a cease-work strike and appealed to the public to boycott the festival and hold protests.

COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba earlier said the festival was not meant for the people, but for some individuals' vested interest that can derive financial gains from organising it.

The Manipur government had appealed to all citizens, especially the IDPs and stakeholders, to extend full cooperation to ensure the success of the Sangai Festival.

In an appeal, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said the festival is a collective affirmation of the commitment to move forward and that full support and participation would help the state regain momentum.

He said economic revival, tourism promotion, youth empowerment and community harmony are essential for getting Manipur back on a sustained growth path.

According to the Chief Secretary, the government recognises the hardships endured by the displaced people and relief and rehabilitation remain the top priority.

Currently, the state spends around Rs18 crore per month on monetary assistance for IDPs and on the management of relief camps across Manipur.

Of the Rs 523-crore Special Relief Package provided by the central government, Rs 180 crore has been earmarked for house restoration assistance for displaced families and Rs 250 crore for rebuilding public infrastructure such as health centres, community halls, water supply systems and schools in resettlement areas.

He added that the Sangai Festival is also essential for accelerating economic activity and providing market linkages for local artisans, craftsmen, farmers and entrepreneurs -- boosting trade and investment -- while the government simultaneously pursues major development projects to generate jobs and improve living conditions.

More than 59,000 men, women and children are currently staying in over 300 relief camps across the Imphal valley and hill districts.

Over 260 people have been killed, nearly 1,500 injured, and over 70,000 displaced since ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities erupted on May 3, 2023, following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' that was held to oppose the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Manipur has been under President's Rule since February 13, four days after the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. (IANS)

