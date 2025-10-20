Assam: Devastating Fire Ravages Biscuit Factory and Homes in Nagaon

Nagaon: A devastating fire broke out in Kathiyatali, Nagaon, late Sunday night, damaging four houses and a biscuit factory. The incident occurred at a Bakery, located along the road connecting Kampur, causing panic among nearby residents.

According to reports, the fire is suspected to have originated from an electrical short circuit, which quickly spread through the structures made of flammable materials.

More than four fire tenders from the Nagaon Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, though significant property destruction has occurred.

Local authorities and police teams arrived at the scene to assess the situation and initiate an investigation into the exact cause of the fire. Residents of the area have urged the administration to provide immediate relief and compensation to the affected families