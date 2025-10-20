Sribhumi’s Kali Puja Dedicates Stage to Zubeen Garg; Honour Army's with ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme Pandal

Sribhumi: This year’s Kali Puja in Sribhumi has turned into a moving blend of patriotism and emotion as the Raktimab Club unveiled an ‘Operation Sindoor’ themed pandal, dedicating the stage to the late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg.

Marking its 28th year, the club led by North Karimganj MLA Kamalakshya Dev Purukayastha has once again drawn huge public attention with a grand and meaningful thematic presentation.

Inspired by ‘Operation Sindoor’, the pandal artistically depicts India’s strategic military response to the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir, symbolizing the nation’s resilience and unity. The display pays tribute to the valour of the India Armed Forces and aims to instill national pride among visitors.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Assam University Vice-Chancellor Rajiv Mohan Pant, Army Colonel Biswajit Sinha, Lok Sabha MP Kripanath Mallah, and former Rajya Sabha MP Mison Ranjan Das.

Adding a heartfelt dimension, the organisers dedicated the stage to Zubeen Garg, whose songs often celebrated patriotism and Assamese identity, “His voice continues to inspire love for our land and people,” the organisers remarked.