Assam: Dhubri police seized 204-kg ganja worth Rs 17 lakhs

DHUBRI: In a joint operation by Dhubri police and 48 Battalion CRPF, 204 kgs of ganja worth Rs 17 lakhs, was seized from two different cars bearing no TR 05 F 0772 and TR 01 BH 0787 on NH 17 at Sagolia Interstate border under Agomoni police of Dhubri district on Thursday. The two persons identified as Bijoy Das and Raj Kumar Das of Tripura were arrested by police. Police also seized the two cars along with the contraband, a police source in Sagolia said.

Also Read: Women who take diets rich in plant protein to stay healthy: Study

Also Watch: