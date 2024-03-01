Assam: Art exhibition by Mahabahu Shilpakala Kendra held in Dhubri

DHUBRI: A two-day biennial art exhibition by Mahabahu Shilpakala Kendra, held in Dhubri Hari Sova premises, concluded recently. Altogether 16 artists from Bangladesh and various parts India participated in the art exhibition and took part in the workshop for the budding and upcoming artists of western Assam. President of Mahabahu Shilpakala Kendra, Tarun Kumar Mitra, a renowned artist participated in many national and international art competitions and trained over 600 young and enthusiastic artists of Western Assam districts free of cost.

Talking to The Sentinel, Mitra said that scenic beauty of Mahabahu (mighty) Brahmaputra and heritage of Dhubri district inspired him to take brush and colour to paint his imagination and real time scenes on the canvas.

Mitra informed that altogether 230 paintings were put up in the exhibition. However, portrait of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi drawn by Mitra and unveiled by Rajya Sabha MP, Pabitra Margherita, was highly appreciated. From Mahabahu, a memorandum was also submitted to the MP, Pabitra Margherita for setting up an art gallery in Dhubri.

Earlier on the first day, the art exhibition was inaugurated by Dhubri District Assistant Commissioner, Mridul Shivhare in presence of host of dignitaries, artists and art lovers of Dhubri.

Also Read: Assam: Congress now fat free and fit, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi hits at defectors

Also Watch: