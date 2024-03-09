Assam: Dibrugarh jail superintendent Nipen Das held

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: In a big development, Dibrugarh police arrested Superintendent of Central Jail, Dibrugarh on Thursday night in connection with the objectionable material found in the cell of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his nine associates, who were lodged in Dibrugarh Central jail from last year.

Talking to media persons here, Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy said, "We have found electronic devices in the cells of Amritpal Singh and his nine associates recently. During investigation, we have found enough evidence against Superintendent of Dibrugarh central jail Nipen Das. We have found prima facie evidence against him and arrested him as per the evidence."

He said, "He has breached the jail manual and for violating the jail manual we have arrested him under section 13 (1) B of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 75 of Assam Prisons Act. A case no 84/24 was registered in Dibrugarh police station." "We are investigating the case and right now we cannot say much about the case. It was a sensitive case and he’s not an ordinary person. The jail superintendent violated the jail manual," the SP said.

