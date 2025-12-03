Assam: Dibrugarh University to collaborate with Thai university for Thai language study

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh University will join hands with a Thai university to promote the study of the Thai language. Speaking to the media today, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said that he had a detailed discussion with the Purbanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha and took several decisions to promote the study of the Thai language in Assam. Dr Pegu said, “Dibrugarh University will collaborate with a leading university of Thailand to promote Thai language study and introduce Tai language teaching in Dibrugarh University. The Tai Sahitya Sabha will sign an MoU with the Assam State Secondary Education Board (ASSEB) to introduce the Tai language as an elective subject in secondary schools, with regular financial support from the Tai Ahom Development Council.”

The minister further said that the government will provide Rs 2 crore grants for the construction of the Purbanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha building, and Patsaku Tai Academy of Charaideo will receive regular grants from the state government through the Tai Ahom Development Council to support its research and educational activities. “A meaningful step towards preserving and promoting the rich Tai Ahom heritage on this special Sukafa Day,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “On this day, Swargadeo Chaolung Sukafa came to Assam, laying the foundation of our land and legacy. As we observe Asom Divas, we plead to continue building the Bor Asom as he envisaged. The state government bows in deep reverence to Sukafa, announcing meaningful initiatives to preserve and promote the Tai Ahom language, culture and heritage.”

