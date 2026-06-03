Assam: Digboi police bust diesel pilferage network, one arrested

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Digboi: Digboi Police on Tuesday busted an alleged diesel pilferage racket operating along oil tanker routes and arrested a suspected key operative while fuel was allegedly being syphoned from an oil tanker at his residence. The accused, Bipin Rajkhowa of Tingrai under Digboi Police Station, was apprehended during a raid conducted by a police team led by Co-District Superintendent of Police Himanshu Gohain and Officer-in-Charge Pranjal Chetia.

According to Gohain, an oil tanker was found parked inside the accused's residential premises, and the pilferage operation was allegedly underway when the police team reached the spot. Gohain stated, "When our team arrived, the tanker was parked at the residence, and the act of syphoning petroleum products was in progress."

During the operation, police recovered petroleum products allegedly syphoned from tankers transporting fuel from the Golai AOD terminal. Investigators also seized equipment suspected to have been used for extracting fuel from tankers, besides several empty containers and other incriminating materials.

Police said the accused was caught red-handed, leading to the recovery and seizure of materials linked to the illegal fuel trade.

Notably, Rajkhowa had previously been arrested and prosecuted in a case involving the pilferage of petroleum products belonging to Assam Oil Division (AOD), making this his second known involvement in a similar offence.

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