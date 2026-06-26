Assam: ‘Discontinuation of cashless dialysis’ at Siu-Ka-Pha Hospital worries patients

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Concerns have mounted among kidney patients and their families over the possible discontinuation of cashless dialysis and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)-related services under the PMJAY and AA-MMJAY schemes at the Swargdew Siu-Ka-Pha Multi-Speciality Hospital at Rajabari in the Sivasagar district from June 30. The development has triggered anxiety among economically weaker patients who depend on these schemes for life-saving treatment. Established in 2019 with 67 beds to cater to the healthcare needs of Sivasagar and Upper Assam, the hospital was later expanded into a 300-bed facility in 2023. Constructed by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), the hospital was expected to strengthen healthcare services significantly in the region. However, recurring controversies relating to treatment costs and healthcare services have frequently drawn public criticism.

The latest decision has particularly affected dialysis patients, many of whom require treatment two to three times a week. As dialysis treatment in private hospitals and nursing homes is often prohibitively expensive, a large number of poor patients have been relying on the PMJAY/AA-MMJAY-supported services at the hospital. Beneficiaries are expressing widespread concern over the potential withdrawal of the service. Although dialysis facilities are available at Sivasagar Civil Hospital, the existing infrastructure is inadequate to meet the growing demand. In view of the situation, the District Commissioner of Sivasagar has written to the Chief Executive Officer of the Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society, Assam, seeking immediate intervention. According to the letter, around 116 dialysis patients receive treatment at the hospital every month, of whom 82 are PMJAY beneficiaries. Other hospitals in the district collectively have only six and three dialysis beds, respectively, making it virtually impossible to accommodate such a large number of patients.

The District Commissioner has warned that any disruption in services could lead to delays in treatment and serious health complications for patients. He has therefore urged the authorities either to re-empanel the hospital under the scheme or to enhance dialysis facilities at other hospitals to ensure uninterrupted treatment for affected patients.

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