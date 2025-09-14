Assam: Disproportionate asset cases registered by CBI against 2 NF Railway officials

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The CBI filed FIRs related to disproportionate assets cases against two NF Railway officials, both posted in Jiribam, Silchar, during the period under consideration. The first, Hemanta Kumar Das, the then Executive Engineer (construction), N. F. Railway, Jiribam, took voluntary retirement on July 31, 2017. Sources revealed that Hemanta Kumar Das accumulated nearly Rs.33 Lakh during the period from April 1, 2016, to July 31, 2017, disproportionate to his legal and known sources of income, which he cannot account for satisfactorily.

The other official, Pranab Kumar Baishya, was posted as Sr Section Engineer/Assistant Executive Engineer (construction), Jiribam, Silchar (under N.F. Railway HQ, Maligaon, Guwahati) since June 28, 2014. A source revealed that Baishya is presently posted at NF Railway, HQ, Maligaon, Guwahati. According to sources, Pranab Kumar Baishya accumulated nearly Rs. 1.15 crore during the check period from April 1, 2016, to December 31, 2023, disproportionate to his legal and known sources of income, which he cannot account for satisfactorily.

The first NF Railway official, Hemanta Kumar Das, owned assets amounting to Rs 6,09,181 at the beginning of the check period, i.e., April 1, 2016. However, he was known to be in possession of movable and immovable property to the tune of Rs. 51,71,609/- at the end of the check period on July 31, 2017. Thus, he acquired assets of Rs 45,62,428 during the check period. Hemanta Kumar Das had a total income of Rs 39,39,550 from all known sources during the check period. During the same period, he incurred a total expenditure of Rs. 26,88,920. Thus, Hemanta Kumar Das spent more than his total income from all sources.

As for Pranab Kumar Baishya, sources revealed that he had assets amounting to Rs. 359,842 at the beginning of the check period, i.e., April 1, 2016. Sources further revealed that at the end of the check period, December 31, 2023, Baishya was found to be in possession of assets in his and his family members' names to the tune of Rs 1,56,72,6O1. The above acts on the part of Pranab Kumar Baishya revealed that during the period mentioned, he had acquired assets worth Rs. 1,14,78,235, which is disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has registered disproportionate cases under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

