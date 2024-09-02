Assam: Dispur creates headmaster posts in 6,596 lower primary schools of state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government agreed to the demand for the appointment of headmasters (HMs) in the lower primary schools of the state with the rider that the strength of students in such schools should not be less than 100.

The Directorate of Elementary Education has already selected a total of 6,595 lower primary schools that have 100 and above students. In a letter, the Director of Elementary Education informed the district elementary education officers (DEEOs) of the government’s decision to upgrade senior-most assistant teachers to head teachers in 6,595 LP schools—2617 LP schools with enrolments above 150 students and 3,978 schools with enrolments from 100 to 150 students—on the condition that the incumbent should be the senior-most teachers of the school and should continue to take classes as before in addition to being the headmaster.

The director has asked the DEEOs to submit the lists of senior-most teachers in 6,595 LP schools to the directorate on or before September 7, 2024.

The district-wise number of LP schools selected for upgrading senior-most teachers to head teachers is 77 in Baksa, 405 in Barpeta, 117 in Biswanath, 199 in Bongaigaon, 396 in Cachar, 56 in Charaideo, 81 in Chirang, 340 in Darrang, 70 in Dhemaji, 674 in Dhibri, 114 in Dibrugarh, 10 in Dima Hasao, 268 in Goalpara, 124 in Golaghat, 165 in Hailakandi, 346 in Hojai, 62 in Jorhat, 113 in Kamrup (M), 269 in Kamrup, 75 in Karbi Anglong, 449 in Karimganj, 107 in Kokrajhar, 166 in Lakhimpur, 7 in Majuli, 302 in Morigaon, 663 in Nagaon, 130 in Nalbari, 47 in Sivasagar, 266 in Sonitpur, 179 in South Salmara, 186 in Tinsukia, 90 in Udalguri, and 42 in West Karbi Anglong.

Meanwhile, while welcoming the government’s move to create the posts of head teachers in LP schools with 100 and above students, Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) general Ratul Chandra Goswami said, “We want the creation of headmasters’ posts in all LP schools, regardless of their enrolment. The RTE Act has nowhere mentioned that LP schools with enrolment below 100 shouldn’t have the post of head teachers. Now, around 27,000 LP schools in the state will have to run without head teachers.”

