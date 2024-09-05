Assam: Dispur to Implement Justice Sharma Committee Report

Cabinet decisions

LAKHIMPUR: The Cabinet meeting of the Government of Assam, held on Wednesday at Lakhimpur Convention Centre, took several key decisions to safeguard the interests of the indigenous people of the state. The Cabinet Meeting was held away from the state capital as per the trend set by Himanta Biswa Sharma after he assumed power as Chief Minister.

Regarding the decisions, the Chief Minister said that the Assam government would implement 57 of the 67 recommendations by the high-level committee, regarding the Sixth Schedule of the Assam Accord, headed by retired justice Biplab Kumar Sharma, in order to ensure constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards and to protect, preserve, and promote the cultural, social, and linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people. The committee chaired by Biplab Kumar Sharma was constituted to define ‘Assamese People’ and institute safeguards for them. He added that the cabinet meeting held detailed discussion to chalk out a roadmap to implement the same.

On the other hand, the employees of the state government will get insurance coverage of Rs. 1 crore for death and permanent disability due to accidents through their salary account in the bank. Rs. 80 lakh insurance coverage will be given by the banks concerned for partial disability. In this regard, the cabinet meeting took a decision to ink an agreement with the commercial banks.

The cabinet also approved distribution of new ration cards to 20 lakh people of the state to celebrate November 19 as Veer Ragha Moran Divas with restricted holiday and to set up a Taj hotel at Jagiroad near the upcoming Tata Semiconductor Project.

In connection with Lakhimpur district, the cabinet approved Rs. 27 crore for the construction of Deeju-Kimin-Dhekiajuli road, Rs. 25 crore to construct a road-cum-embankment from Dikrong bridge to Sissapothar, Rs. 44 crore to Ranganadi Bridge of Pabha-Bihpuria-Aadi Elengi Xatra, Rs. 24.88 crore to implement erosion prevention measures at Aserakota-Balibheta area of river Subansiri, Rs. 15 crore to set up a state-of-the-art guest house at Boginadi, Rs. 18.76 lakh to construct Moinapara Tariyani road, and Rs. 20 crore to upgrade the Dhakuakhana Subdivisional Hospital to a 200-bedded district hospital. According to another cabinet decision, the newly constituted sub-districts of the state will be operational from October 2. In addition, the cabinet meeting adopted many decisions on several other crucial issues of the state.

