Assam: ‘Disturbed area’ status in four districts extended for 6 months under AFSPA

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar were declared ‘disturbed area’ for another six months under Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958.

Home department sources said, “Obtained reports of various agencies through the Assam Police headquarters, where it has been viewed that due to sustained efforts and proactive counter-insurgency measures of the security forces, the overall scenario of the state has significantly improved during the last few years, particularly during the last three years.

However, due to the recent disturbance in the neighbouring country Bangladesh and its potentially inimical effect on internal law and order situation, the Government of Assam recommends that the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958, may be retained for another six months with effect from 1/10/2024.”

The Home department further said that the government submitted a proposal to this effect to the Government of India from August 18, 2024 and the Ministry of Home Affairs, after due consideration of the proposal submitted by the state government, had decided to maintain status quo regarding disturbed areas in the state of Assam for a further period of six months.

