Assam: Divorce rates surge; average 300 cases in Guwahati per month

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Divorce cases in Assam have seen a significant rise, with the Family Court reporting an alarming increase in filings. According to a senior advocate, Guwahati now sees an average of over 300 divorce cases per month, a stark rise from the approximately 100 cases filed monthly a decade ago.

Several factors contribute to the rising divorce rates, including lack of compatibility and family issues. Notably, domestic violence and extramarital affairs are among the most prominent reasons cited for marital breakdowns.

In the first four months of 2024 alone, more than 1,000 divorce cases have been filed in Guwahati. Among these, 30–40% are mutual divorces, while nearly 60% involve criminal allegations. Marriage counsellors have identified alcoholism and adultery as the leading causes of marital discord. Couples on the brink of divorce are often referred to family counselling centres by family courts, police stations, and women’s organisations in an attempt to salvage their marriages. The State Social Welfare Board also directs victims of domestic violence to these centres for professional assistance.

Despite these efforts, a senior female police officer noted that the majority of couples are unable to compromise, leading to early divorce decisions. Counselling sessions, typically involving three rounds, have shown a 99% chance of not resulting in divorce cancellations. This high rate is attributed to a perceived lack of expertise among government counsellors. Another counsellor at the centre pointed out additional reasons for seeking divorce, including financial struggles, conflicts with in-laws, childlessness, dowry demands, and domestic violence.

“All our efforts are directed towards helping couples reconcile their differences. We meet the husband and wife separately for the first few sessions to understand each individual better. After these initial one-on-one sessions, we work together to bridge the chasm,” said a marriage counsellor at the centre.

“The process takes a few weeks, as the couple must be in a balanced state of mind before the counselling starts in earnest. Often, people come in an emotionally charged state, and in such situations, therapy cannot yield results,” she added.

As divorce rates continue to climb, there is a pressing need for more effective counselling and support systems to address the underlying issues in marriages across Assam.

