Assam: DoNER approves two road projects in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a bid to boost road connectivity in the state, the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has stamped its approval on two road projects involving an estimated cost of Rs 76.51 crore under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) Roads. One of the projects has been accorded final approval and the other in-principle approval.

Of the two projects, the first is the construction of the Mangaldoi-Mazikuchi road, comprising a length of 15 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 45.31 crore. The proposed road will be a direct link between the Darrang district headquarters of Mangaldoi and the Udalguri district subdivision headquarters of Bhergaon. It will reduce the distance between Mangaldoi and Bhergaon by 7.2 kilometres. The road will improve accessibility to 7 educational institutions, including Deomornoi College. It will also improve connectivity to the important tourist places of Patharughat Krishak Swahid Memorial and Khotora Satra, the historical Lakhimpur Pukhuri, Ramgaon Pukhuri, etc.

The existing road from Mangaldoi to Mazikuchi is in a dilapidated condition, and it was last constructed in 2005.

The second project has been accorded in-principle approval by DoNER and involves the widening and strengthening of the road from NH-37 to Garchuk via Harmotigarh. The length of the road is 8.2 km, and the estimated cost of upgrading the road is Rs 31.20 crore.

NESIDS (Roads) is a pivotal component of the NESIDS, designed to enhance infrastructure in India's Northeastern region. Fully funded by the Government of India, NESIDS is meticulously monitored and supervised by DoNER in collaboration with the respective state governments.

Also Read: "DoNER spent Rs 3,346 crore on Northeast development in 2024-25