Assam: DoNER gives DPR approval to two projects worth Rs 266 crore

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) has recommended for DPR approval two projects in Assam worth Rs 266.03 crore.

The recommendation was made recently during the 57th meeting of the Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee (EIMC) of Special Development Packages under the chairmanship of the secretary of MDoNER.

The projects are a 42 MW solar project at Bong Long Terang village in Karbi Anglong and a Hotel and Tourism Management Institute at Diphu, Karbi Anglong. The approved cost of the solar project is Rs 201.84 crore, while the institute will cost Rs 64.19 crore.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the DPR of the 42 MW solar project was forwarded to the line ministry and NITI Aayog on July 30, 2025. It was conveyed that the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy supported the project on August 18, 2025, and NITI Aayog supported the project on August 19, 2025.

The proposal for setting up the Hotel and Tourism Management Institute at Diphu was supported by the Ministry of Tourism and Niti Aayog on September 8, 2025.

Finally, after detailed deliberations, the EIMC decided to recommend the projects for DPR approval.

Also Read: DoNER Forecloses Four Assam Projects, Rs 19.77 Crore Sanctioned Cost.