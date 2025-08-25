DoNER decides to foreclose four projects in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) has again decided to foreclose 4 schemes in Assam with a sanctioned amount of Rs 19.77 crore. Due to the foreclosure of the schemes, the Assam government has to return an amount of Rs 7.68 crore to the Centre.

A few months ago, the Ministry of DoNER had decided to foreclose several projects in Assam due to non-completion.

Recently, the 58th meeting of the empowered ministerial committee (EIMC) of NESIDS-OTRI (Other Than Road Infrastructure) was held in New Delhi. The decision for foreclosure of the four schemes was taken at the meeting.

The four schemes to be foreclosed are as follows: Haflong Water Supply Scheme in Dima Hasao (formerly NC Hills) with a sanctioned amount of Rs 1.42 crore; (ii) Greater Mahur Town Water Supply Scheme in Dima Hasao (NC Hills) with a sanctioned amount of Rs 5.12 crore; (iii) Improvement of Road from 1st Km of Demow-Dehing Road to Dhaoma Pukhuri (Length – 10.125 km) with R.C.C. bridge (Length – 18.75 m) in Demow Rural Road sub-division with a sanctioned amount of Rs 7.60 crore; and (iv) Construction of road from NH-31 to Kashimpur Suplekuchi, with a sanctioned amount of Rs 5.63 crore.

As for the first project of the Haflong Water Supply Scheme, the EIMC recommended foreclosure with a full refund. The amount released towards the project was stated to be Rs 0.65 crore.

Regarding the second project of the Greater Mahur Town Water Supply Scheme, it was informed at the EIMC meeting that the project was sanctioned on December 31, 2006, for an approved cost of Rs. 5.12 crore. The amount released towards the project is Rs. 1.61 crore. The project has been recommended for foreclosure on an ‘as is where is’ basis by the State-level Empowered Committee (SLEC) of Assam.

It was stated in the minutes of the meeting that the project has been inspected by the executive engineer of MDoNER, Sunil Jain, on November 25, 2024, and has reported an outcome score of 5. It has further been reported that during the inspection it was found that one of the sources of water, namely Nomjang, was washed out in natural calamities. Also, that the Chemical House cum Laboratory is not being used for treatment of the water. The project has been recommended for foreclosure with a full refund.

With regard to the third project involving the improvement of Demow-Dehing Road, it was informed at the EIMC meeting that the project was sanctioned on May 28, 2012, with an approved cost of Rs. 7.60 crore. The amount released towards the project is Rs. 5.42 crore. The project has been recommended for foreclosure on an ‘as is where is’ basis by the SLEC of Assam.

“The project has been inspected by the undersecretary of DoNER, Parna Sahana, on December 17, 2024, and has reported an outcome score of 3. It was further conveyed that the work had suffered a huge delay in progress due to delayed payment to the contractor by the department concerned. Proposal for foreclosure was sent by the Executive Engineer, PWRD, Sivasagar & Demow Territorial Road Division,” said the minutes of the EIMC meeting. The project has been recommended for foreclosure with a full refund.

As for the fourth and final project, the EIMC meeting recommended foreclosure on an ‘as is where is’ basis.

