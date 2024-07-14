Assam: DoNER Minister Scindia meets CM, discusses improvement of digital infrastructure

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Union Minister for DoNER and Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, as part of his two-day visit to Meghalaya and Assam, met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday morning and held discussions on several developmental issues. The primary focus of the meeting was on improving digital infrastructure in Assam to augment penetration of 4G/5G and high-speed Internet services.

The other topics of discussion included creating avenues to create a skilled workforce in order to service telecom infrastructure, the adoption of the latest technologies to ensure quick restoration of networks for speedier communication in flood-hit areas, better coordination with the North Eastern Council (NEC), and speedy implementation of schemes approved by DoNER, among others.

Union Minister Scindia was on his maiden visit to the Northeast since assuming charge as Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER). He arrived in Guwahati on Friday and headed directly to Shillong, Meghalaya. He participated in a North Eastern Council (NEC) meeting in Shillong and launched the North East Region Agri Commodity E-Connect (NERACE) web portal and mobile app designed to benefit the farming community and buyers in the Northeastern region.

On Saturday morning, he came back to Guwahati and met with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at his office chambers in Dispur before heading to New Delhi. They held wide-ranging talks during the meeting.

After the meeting, the CM took to his handle on X to say, "Had the pleasure to welcome Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @JM_Scindia Ji at my office today. We had a good discussion on several topics: 1. Improving digital infra in Assam-- augmenting penetration of 4G/5G and high speed Internet services; 2. Avenues to create a skilled workforce to service telecom infra; 3. Adopting the latest technologies to ensure quick restoration of networks in flood-hit areas; 4. Better coordination with the North Eastern Council; 5. Speedy implementation of schemes approved by DoNER."

On the other hand, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on X, "Delighted to meet Sh. @himantabiswa Ji, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam. Had a fruitful discussion on our shared commitment towards a developed Assam. Also discussed on potential areas where telecommunication services can be expanded to move towards a more "Connected and Digital Assam".

