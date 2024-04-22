Assam: DoNER recommends four schemes worth Rs 262 crore for approval

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Prior to the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Ministry of DoNER recommended for approval schemes worth Rs 262.62 crore for the state under the NESIDS—North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (OTRI)—and special development packages of autonomous councils of Assam.

This was decided at the 46th meeting of the empowered inter-ministerial committee (EIMC) in respect of NESIDS—Other Than Road Infrastructure (OTRI) and special development packages of autonomous councils of Assam. The meeting was chaired by the Ministry of DoNER secretary, and proposals in respect of several schemes for Assam were discussed. At the end of the meeting, four schemes were recommended for approval.

Representatives of the Assam government were also present at the meeting.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of DoNER dated March 12, 2024, the first scheme that was recommended for approval is: the Legacy Waste Treatment in 39 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Assam, worth Rs. 71.93 crore.

The memorandum also stated that in the 41st EIMC held on October 5, 2023, DPR worth Rs 102.73 crore for this project was approved. However, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) sought clarifications regarding the project. Based on the clarifications, the Assam government revised the cost of the project to Rs. 71.93 crore from its original cost of Rs. 102.73 crore. Finally, the representative of MOHUA supported the project in the 46th meeting of the EIMC, with a vetted cost of Rs. 71.93 crore.

It is worth mentioning that the representative of NITI Aayog supported the project.

The second project recommended for approval is the establishment of an Industrial Estate at Lakhibazar, Kokilabari, at a cost of Rs 18.72 crore.

The third recommended project is the widening and improvement of the existing 2-lane road to a 4-lane road from Mahatma Gandhi Park Road to the Lumding Road University campus, comprising a length of 8.3 km and worth Rs. 107.6 crore. Representatives of NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) supported the project at the 46th EIMC meeting.

The fourth and final project recommended for approval is the construction and improvement of the Hamren Town internal road at an estimated cost of Rs. 64.37 crore. NITI Aayog and MoRTH have extended their support to the project.

