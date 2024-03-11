DoNER sanctions Rs 198 crore for road projects in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Ministry of Development of the Northeastern Region (DoNER) has sanctioned Rs 198.56 crore for the development of roads on the Assam-Bhutan international border and the Assam-Arunachal inter-state border.

According to an office memorandum by DoNER dated February 29, a meeting of the Empowered Inter-ministerial Committee (EIMC) at New Delhi, under the chairmanship of DoNER secretary, was held to consider various proposals under NESIDS—North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (Roads). In the meeting, various proposals regarding road projects in Assam and the NE region were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, EIMC recommended two road projects in Assam worth Rs 195.56 crore for sanction.

The first project recommended for sanction is the construction of a road of 25.1 km length, with a total cost of Rs 131.721 crore, from Bogamati to Umananda via Naobandha and Khaagrabari village in PWD Udalguri (R&B) Division under NESIDS for the financial year 2023-24.

During the EIMC meeting, representatives from the state government stated that it is proposed to upgrade the existing road to a single lane road with a RCC bridge and culverts since the present road is in a dilapidated condition with undulations, erosion by the river, potholes, ruts, etc. The project road connects the emerging eco-tourism destinations of Bogamati and Barnadi Wild Life Sanctuary with the major towns of Tangla and Khairabarirail, heading towards the Udalguri district of Assam. Around 4–5 lakh inhabitants of middle Assam will benefit from the construction of the road.

The second project for Assam is the construction of a road from NH515 at Lakhi Nepali to Junkarong via Rayang Army camp under NESIDS, with a road length of 14.08 km and an estimated cost of Rs 66.84 crore.

Regarding the road project recommended for sanction, representatives from the Government of Assam stated that the existing single-lane kutcha road is proposed to be upgraded with a carriageway width of 5.5 m and road width formation widening varying from 7.5 m to 9 m. The proposed road connects the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh via NH515 and Rayang Army Camp. The proposed road has high economic importance for Dhemaji District of Assam and Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh, acting as a bypass road from Junkareng NH515 to Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh. The road is expected to benefit a population of 1.1 lakh in 20 villages.

