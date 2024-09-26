Assam: DoNER seeks Pending Utilisation Certificates for Projects under NESIDS-OTRI Scheme

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) has asked all NE states to submit utilisation certificates (UC) for projects implemented under the Northeast Special Infrastructure Development Scheme—Other Than Road Infrastructure (NESIDS-OTRI) scheme.

An Inter-Mnisterial Committee (EIMC) of NESIDS-OTRI was held in New Delhi on September 10 under the chairmanship of Secretary, DoNER, in the presence of officials from eight NE states, including Assam and representatives of NITI Aayog and different ministries. On the basis of the meeting, an office memorandum was issued on September 20, 2024, where it was stated, “The status of project-wise pending UCs was reviewed, and state governments were advised to take prompt action for submission of pending UCs. Further, the Program Division was also directed to take immediate action on the documents that are being received from the states.”

NESIDS is a central sector scheme for the Northeast region fully funded by the Government of India. The scheme was introduced by the Centre in 2017-18. Earlier, the fund was released for NE states under the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) in a 90:10 ratio in favour of the centre. Under NESIDS, the funding pattern is 100%. There are two kinds of NESIDS projects: NESIDS Roads and NESIDS-OTRI.

According to DoNER sources, as of August 31, 2024, DoNER has approved a total of 1557 projects for the NE states under NESIDS-OTRI and NLCPR, with an approved cost of Rs 18,819 crore. Of this, DoNER has received UCs for Rs 14,229 crore.

Under NESIDS-OTRI and NLCPR, there are a total of 172 ongoing projects of DoNER in Assam, with an approved cost of Rs 2,239 crore, of which a total financial expenditure of Rs 1,140 crore was made as of August 31, 2024. Of this total expenditure, DoNER has received UCs amounting to Rs 958.60 crore. The projects under DoNER are being implemented by the state government.

