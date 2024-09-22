Rs 202 crore released for DoNER projects in Assam, Northeast

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The central government has released Rs 202.68 crore for projects in Assam and NE states under various schemes implemented by the Ministry of DoNER. Two projects under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS-Roads) were also recommended.

According to an office memorandum of DoNER dated September 11, 2024, funds released were utilized in; (i) upgradation and widening of road connecting LGBI Airport at Borjhar - From VIP junction to Dharapur Junction in Guwahati; (ii) Construction of IT Park at Tura, West Garo Hills District; (iii) Construction of 220/132 kV & 132/33 kV Sub- station at Tsitrongse-Dimapur with associated lines at Nagaland; (iv) Setting up a Digital Design and 3D Printing Centre of Excellence in the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Collaboration with other Government Agencies to be Located at Tech City, Guwahati; (v) Livelihood project relating to Special Development of eastern Nagaland; and (vi) Establishment of Solar MicroGrid for supply of reliable power to Remote Habitations in Tripura

The OM further said that the Twelfth Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee (EIMC) meeting was held on August 22, 2024, under the chairmanship of Secretary, MDoNER. Two projects worth Rs. 69.32 crore under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS-Road) were recommended.

A meeting was held on August 28, 2024, to review the progress of 22 viewpoints sanctioned by the Ministry of Tourism in the North Eastern Region, which are being constructed by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Also Read: Assam: Rs 674-crore DoNER package for state under consideration (sentinelassam.com)