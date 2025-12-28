Assam: Draft electoral roll published after special revision

Draft roll has 2,52,01,624 electors

Names of 4,78,992 deceased electors deleted n 53,619 multiple entries detected and corrected

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The draft electoral roll of Assam after the special revision (SR) has 2,52,01,624 electors, including 93,021 doubtful voters (D-Voters).

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state published the district-wise summary of key findings of the SR today. According to the draft roll, as many as 4,78,992 names of deceased electors have been deleted from the electoral roll. Apart from this, 5,23,680 electors have been found to have moved from their registered locations, and 53,619 other electors have multiple entries. These have been corrected.

Electors can register their claims and objections until January 22, 2026. To ensure every eligible citizen is correctly registered, an individual must satisfy four primary criteria to be enrolled as an elector. Firstly, they must hold citizenship of India; secondly, they must meet the minimum age requirement; thirdly, the person must be an ordinary resident of the constituency where they seek registration, establishing a genuine connection to that electoral area; and finally, the individual must not be legally barred from voting, meaning they must not be disqualified under any law and must not be declared to be of unsound mind.

The house-to-house SR involved 35 districts, involving 29,656 booth-level officers, 2,578 booth-level supervisors, and 61,533 agents of political parties to monitor the process.

