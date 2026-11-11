Assam: DRI seizes two elephant tusks in suspected wildlife trafficking bid in Sonapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) foiled a major wildlife trafficking bid in Sonapur area of Kamrup (Metro) district recently. According to reports, acting on specific intelligence regarding movement of elephant tusks, DRI officials carried out an operation near Sonapur toll gate, about 27 km from the city, on November 5.

Reports state that DRI sleuths spotted five suspects on two 2-wheelers, one carrying a bag suspected to contain elephant tusks, around 5.40 pm.

On being intercepted, the suspects attempted to flee, brandishing a khukri and a dao at the pursuing officers, before abandoning the bag and escaping into a nearby village.

The examination of the abandoned bag resulted in the recovery of two elephant tusks measuring 29 inches and 30 inches in length, with a combined weight of approximately 3.7 kg.

The items were seized under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and subsequently handed over to the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department for further investigation and necessary action.

Elephant tusks are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Trade in and commercial dealings in articles derived from such protected species are prohibited under Indian law.

In a statement, DRI said it remains committed to combating wildlife trafficking and the illegal trade in protected species through intelligence-led enforcement and close coordination with sister agencies.

Also Read: British Author M John Harrison Makes History at 81, Wins 2026 Booker Prize for Sci-Fi Milestone