Assam: Drone-based postal delivery service launched in Hajo

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Prashant Kishore, Chief Postmaster General of Assam, formally inaugurated the drone-based postal service from the Hajo Sub-Post Office.

The drone-based postal service was formally inaugurated by Prashant Kishore, Chief Postmaster General of Assam, from the Hajo Sub-Post Office. Under the new initiative, postal consignments will be transported from Hajo Sub-Post Office to Dampur and Khetri Hardia Branch Post Offices using drones.

As part of the inaugural initiative, postal consignments were transported by drone for the first time over distances of approximately 7 and 8 kilometres. The Assam Postal Department has set a larger target of extending drone-based postal delivery services to distances of up to 82 kilometres in the coming days.

The initiative has been undertaken by India Post in collaboration with Skye Air, a drone technology and delivery service provider. During the launch programme, a live demonstration of the drone-based transportation of postal consignments was also conducted.

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