TMPK Announces Road, Economic Blockade as CCTOA Condemns Firing on Assam-Arunachal Border

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Coordination Committee of the Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) has strongly condemned the firing incidents at Badati and Mingmang along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, in which several people from Assam were reportedly injured on Monday. The situation is still tense along that interstate border. The local people lodged an FIR against Arunachali miscreants at Gogamukh police station today.

The Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) announced a road and economic blockade against the Arunachal Pradesh government from 5 a.m. on August 12 in protest against the incidents. The CCTOA extended its full support to the blockade. The TMPK said that the blockade is not against any particular community or against the ordinary people of Arunachal Pradesh. "This is a democratic and peaceful movement for justice, security and accountability," it said.

In a statement, the tribal organisations' coordination body alleged that attacks by miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh on indigenous residents of Assam living along the interstate border have increased. It said such incidents continue to occur due to the absence of a permanent solution to the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary dispute.

The CCTOA further alleged that the Arunachal Pradesh government has failed to exercise adequate control over such miscreants and claimed that there have been instances of direct or indirect support from the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

The CCTOA demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved in the firing and strict punishment under the law. It also called for a high-level investigation if any police or administrative officials from Arunachal Pradesh are found to be involved, along with exemplary punishment for those responsible.

The organisation said the Arunachal Pradesh government must take responsibility for the violent incidents and ensure justice for the indigenous people of Assam.

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