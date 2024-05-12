Assam: Dropout rates, vacancies in state teachers’ institutions irk Centre

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Consternation over many issues in the education sector of the state was expressed by participants at the Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting held recently. The twin issues of the high dropout rate of students in the primary and upper primary levels and vacancies in teachers' institutions were the major causes of concern at the meeting.

The meeting was organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education.

During the meeting, the participants took stock of the programmes and projects under the Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA). The dropout rate in the state was an issue that generated much discussion and concern. The state government was asked to take appropriate steps to reduce the dropout rate.

Assam is facing high numbers of school dropouts, where the dropout rates have increased by 6.02% at the primary level and 8.82% at the upper primary level in 2021-22 from those in 2020-21. However, it was found that the dropout rate at the secondary level has decreased from 31% in 2020-21 to 20.25% in 2021-22.

At the PAB meeting, the state government was asked to take appropriate steps and reduce the dropout rate. The participants in the meeting also asked for an action-taken report to be shared regularly by the state government.

Regarding the issue of teacher vacancies in Teacher Education Institutes (TEIs) in the state, it was stated in the meeting that there is a high vacancy of academic positions as per state-sanctioned posts in the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and District Institute of Education and Training (DIETs). Out of the 45 state-sanctioned posts in SCERT, 12 are filled and 33 are vacant, with the vacant posts working out to a high of 73.33%. Also, in the 27 functional DIETs in the state, 372 out of 668 state-sanctioned posts are filled and 296 are vacant, which works out to 44.31% of posts lying vacant.

In light of the important role these institutions played in the empowerment of teachers, the vacant positions of teachers in the SCERT and DIETs were directed to be filled on a priority basis to strengthen these institutions. In addition to the directive on filling teachers' posts, it was informed in the meeting that the release of funds under the DIETs of Excellence Scheme will be contingent upon the filling of existing vacancies by June 30, 2024, at the latest.

Also Read: Award-winning teachers’ tenure not to be extended: Department of School Education (sentinelassam.com)