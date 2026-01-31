Assam: Earthquake of 3.9 Magnitude hits State

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An earthquake of low intensity, measuring 3.9 on the Richter Scale, hit Assam at around 12.20 PM today. The epicentre of the quake was located near Udalguri, on the north bank of the Brahmaputra.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake of magnitude 3.9 occurred on Friday, at 12:20:28 IST and the epicentre was located at Latitude: 26.78 N and Longitude: 92.27 E, at a depth of 10 km in the Udalguri region.

