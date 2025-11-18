Assam: ECI to carry out special revision of photo electoral rolls

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In an important development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to carry out a special revision (SR) of photo electoral rolls in Assam with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. Today, the ECI declared the schedule for the SR of electoral rolls in the state, with a letter in this regard sent to the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam.

With the declaration of the schedule for SR, it is now clear that Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will not be carried out in Assam. The SR will be crucial for the state, as the next Assembly Election will be held on the basis of the final photo electoral rolls published after the exercise is completed by ECI.

According to the order of the ECI, the SR will be conducted under Section 21 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1950, with reference to January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

As per the schedule, the SR pre-revision activities will be started on Tuesday, along with the printing of all documents and circulars and training of election officers. These activities are slated to be over by November 21, 2025. From November 22 to December 20, 2025, house-to-house verification by Booth-Level Officers (BLOs), rationalisation/rearrangement of polling stations, removal of discrepancies in the electoral roll/Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and other activities will be done.

After the pre-revision activities, the revision activities will be started on December 27, 2025, with the publication of the Integrated Draft Electoral Roll. The submission of claims and objections will start on December 27, 2025, and will continue until January 22, 2026. All claims and objections have to be disposed of by February 2, 2026. The final photo electoral roll will be published on February 10, 2026, based on which the Assam Assembly Election 2026 will be conducted.

Following the ECI’s declaration of the SR, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said on his X handle, “The Govt of Assam welcomes the Election Commission of India’s decision to undertake a Special Revision of the electoral roll with 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date. This will help ensure clean, updated and accurate electoral rolls for all eligible citizens. Assam will extend full cooperation to the @ECISVEEP to complete the revision in a transparent and time-bound manner.”

