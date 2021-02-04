Assam Education Department to give appointment letters to 29,701 teachers on February 5

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The State Education Department is set to script a record in teachers' appointment on February 5, 2021 when 29,701 teachers will be given appointment letters.

This is going to surpass the earlier appointment record of 25,000 TET (Teachers' Eligibility Test)-qualified teachers on a single day in 2012-13. Making this public, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Of the 29,701 teachers to be given appointment letters on February 5, as many as 13,217 will be fresh appointments and 16,484 others will get their posts provincialized.

"The appointment letters of such teachers of the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) will be given away by the BTC in Kokrajhar.

"Educational institutions to be provincialized include 1,698 Lower Primary (LP) schools; 2,127 Middle English (ME) schools; 256 high schools, four Higher Secondary (HS) Schools, 152 Junior Colleges and 33 Colleges, besides the provincialization of 4,993 posts of dropout teachers.

"Provincialization needs a thorough scrutiny as the process has diverse aspects. The provincialization of the posts of around 5,000 other teachers is under verification. That will be announced later.

"With this drive, teacher-related problems in the State are almost over. Now our thrust is on quality education. It is a law now that no newly-appointed teachers can be transferred for the next 12 years, barring a few exceptional cases like diseases.

"Some of the teachers whose posts have been provincialized are left with six months to one-year service period. For each of such teachers, we've made a provision to pay Rs 10 lakh as gratuity at the time of retirement.

"We'll need 43,000 more teachers to implement the NEP (New Education Policy), and around 20,000 others to teach the tribal and tea-tribe languages across the State."

