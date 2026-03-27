Assam Education Dept Warns Teachers Over Fake Transfer Orders, Threatens Strict Action

Guwahati: The Office of the Director of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has sounded a sharp warning to teachers across the state, raising serious concerns over the alleged use of forged and unauthorised transfer orders to secure postings outside their current schools.

In an official communication sent to all District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs), the DEE made clear that no official transfer orders have been issued after January 19, 2026 — and that any orders bearing a later date must be treated as invalid.

Also Read: Assam DEE issues guidelines for joining of teachers under SRD 2.0