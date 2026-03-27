Assam Education Dept Warns Teachers Over Fake Transfer Orders, Threatens Strict Action

Guwahati: The Office of the Director of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has sounded a sharp warning to teachers across the state, raising serious concerns over the alleged use of forged and unauthorised transfer orders to secure postings outside their current schools.
In an official communication sent to all District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs), the DEE made clear that no official transfer orders have been issued after January 19, 2026 — and that any orders bearing a later date must be treated as invalid.
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Instances have come to the notice of the DEE where teachers are reportedly using fake or backdoor orders to engineer transfers from their current schools — bypassing the official process entirely.
The department has responded firmly, instructing district-level authorities to scrutinise all transfer orders processed through the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal during both 2025 and 2026.
District authorities have been directed to identify and flag any transfer orders dated after January 19, 2026, as well as any orders issued on or before that date that appear suspicious or irregular.
Block Elementary Education Officers (BEEOs) have also been brought into the loop, with instructions to take necessary action at the ground level.
The communication has additionally been shared with the Commissioner and Secretary of the School Education Department, indicating that the matter is being treated with considerable seriousness at the highest administrative levels.
The DEE's communication leaves little room for ambiguity. Teachers who have used fake or false transfer orders, or secured transfers through backdoor means, face strict disciplinary action.
Teachers have been advised to follow only proper, transparent, and lawful procedures while applying for transfers going forward.
The warning serves as a reminder that the HRMS portal remains the only legitimate channel for processing teacher transfers in Assam — and that attempts to circumvent it will not go unnoticed.