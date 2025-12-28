Assam Education Minister Attends Golden Stage Circle Drama Festival in Gogamukh

Dhemaji: Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Sunday attended the inaugural session of the second day of the biennial Gogamukh session and the full-fledged drama competition organised by the Golden Stage Circle of the Assam Drama Conference. The programme was held in the Gogamukh sub-division of Dhemaji district amid an enthusiastic gathering of theatre lovers, artists, organisers and local residents, reflecting the deep-rooted cultural spirit of the region.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Pegu expressed his happiness at being part of the event and interacting with theatre enthusiasts on such a vibrant platform. He highlighted the historical importance of the Assam Drama Conference in preserving and nurturing the state’s rich theatrical traditions and said that theatre has always played a crucial role in shaping social awareness, cultural identity and creative expression in Assam. He stated that platforms like the Golden Stage Circle are instrumental in keeping alive the legacy of traditional and contemporary theatre while also providing opportunities for emerging talents.

During the programme, several distinguished theatre workers and artists were felicitated in recognition of their long-standing contributions to Assamese theatre. Those honoured included Sribongshidhar Basumatary, Jaykrishna Dev Goswami, Khagen Nath, Bulin Bargohain and Suraj Kumar Medak Dangariya. The Minister congratulated the awardees and acknowledged their dedication, discipline and creative efforts, stating that their work has enriched the theatre movement and inspired countless young artists across the state.

Dr Pegu further mentioned that the biennial session and drama competition would not only strengthen the foundation of Assam’s traditional theatre movement but would also motivate the younger generation to engage seriously with theatre as an art form. He emphasised that theatre promotes creativity, critical thinking and social sensitivity, making it an important cultural and educational medium. He requested young artists to remain rooted in tradition while also experimenting with new ideas and forms to keep theatre relevant in changing times.

The Education Minister extended his best wishes to all theatre groups participating in the competition under the Gogamukh branch of the Assam Drama Conference, as well as to teams from other branches. He praised the organisers for maintaining discipline, artistic quality and a spirit of healthy competition throughout the event.

Dr Pegu also expressed his gratitude to the Dhemaji District Committee and the Gogamukh branch of the Assam Drama Conference for successfully organising the programme. He described the event as well-planned and well-executed, which reflected the organisers commitment to promoting Assamese theatre. The programme concluded with cultural performances and widespread appreciation from the audience, strengthening Gogamukh’s growing role as an important centre for theatre and cultural activities in the state.