Assam Election 2026: 10% Voter Turnout Gap Between Minority and Indigenous-Dominated Constituencies Raises Concern

The just-concluded Assam Assembly Election 2026 has thrown up a striking pattern in voter turnout — a consistent gap of around 10 percentage points between minority-dominated and indigenous-majority constituencies, a difference that political observers say could significantly influence election results.

The average turnout in 17 minority-dominated constituencies stands at 94%, while the average in indigenous-majority constituencies is 82%.

AASU Chief Adviser Calls for Greater Indigenous Participation

All Assam Students Union (AASU) chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya acknowledged the trend while noting some improvement over previous elections.

"The indigenous people have to be more conscious about ensuring their political rights. Compared to earlier elections, the indigenous people have come out in greater numbers this time. This is a positive sign, but they have to be more conscious while exercising their franchise," he said.

Also Read: Assembly poll: Final turnout reaches 85.96%