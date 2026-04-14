Assam Election 2026: 10% Voter Turnout Gap Between Minority and Indigenous-Dominated Constituencies Raises Concern

The just-concluded Assam Assembly Election 2026 has thrown up a striking pattern in voter turnout — a consistent gap of around 10 percentage points between minority-dominated and indigenous-majority constituencies, a difference that political observers say could significantly influence election results.
The average turnout in 17 minority-dominated constituencies stands at 94%, while the average in indigenous-majority constituencies is 82%.
All Assam Students Union (AASU) chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya acknowledged the trend while noting some improvement over previous elections.
"The indigenous people have to be more conscious about ensuring their political rights. Compared to earlier elections, the indigenous people have come out in greater numbers this time. This is a positive sign, but they have to be more conscious while exercising their franchise," he said.
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Constituencies within Guwahati, predominantly indigenous in character, recorded particularly low turnout figures, averaging just 77% — below both the state average and the broader indigenous-majority average.
The breakdown tells a clear story: New Guwahati recorded 72.37%, Dispur 75.04%, Central Guwahati 76.07%, Dimoria 81.79%, and Jalukbari 82.04%.
By contrast, minority-dominated constituencies across the state recorded exceptionally high turnout figures.
Birsingh-Jarua led with 96.51%, followed by Jaleswar at 96.28%, Srijangram at 95.82%, Mankachar at 95.61%, Dalgaon at 95.56%, Chenga at 95.33%, Lahorighat at 94.72%, Rupahihat at 94.28%, and Dhing at 92.55%.
Official sources noted that voters from minority communities even travelled back to their home constituencies from their workplaces on the eve of polling specifically to cast their votes.
The turnout gap is not confined to Guwahati. Indigenous-majority constituencies in Upper Assam, including Sadiya, Tinsukia, and Margherita, recorded an average turnout of just 78%.
The concern over voter participation comes against a significant demographic backdrop. The minority community population in Assam currently stands at around 40%, and official projections suggest this figure could rise to 50% within the next ten years.
In this context, observers warn that if indigenous communities do not actively and consistently exercise their franchise, they risk losing political representation and influence in the state over the coming decades.