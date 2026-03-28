Assam Election 2026: Fewer Candidates, Fewer Women on the Ballot

The General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly 2026 has drawn noticeably fewer candidates than the previous election — and the decline in women contesting is adding another layer of concern to the picture.

A total of 722 candidates are contesting across Assam's assembly constituencies this year. In 2021, that number stood at 946 — meaning 224 fewer candidates have stepped forward this time.

The drop in nomination filings tells a similar story. In 2021, 1,085 individuals filed nomination papers. In 2026, that figure fell to 815.

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