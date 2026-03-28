Assam Election 2026: Fewer Candidates, Fewer Women on the Ballot

The General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly 2026 has drawn noticeably fewer candidates than the previous election — and the decline in women contesting is adding another layer of concern to the picture.
A total of 722 candidates are contesting across Assam's assembly constituencies this year. In 2021, that number stood at 946 — meaning 224 fewer candidates have stepped forward this time.
The drop in nomination filings tells a similar story. In 2021, 1,085 individuals filed nomination papers. In 2026, that figure fell to 815.
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Of the 722 contesting candidates, 663 are male and only 59 are female.
In 2021, 76 women contested the Assam assembly election. This year, that number has declined by 17 — a trend that sits uncomfortably against the backdrop of ongoing conversations about gender equality and women's political representation.
At the constituency level, the contest is most crowded in Algapur-Katlicherra and Karimganj South, each with 15 candidates on the ballot.
At the other end of the spectrum, nine constituencies — Rangia, Jagiroad, Hojai, Naduar, Jonai, Doomdooma, Mahmora, Teok, and Lakhipur — have just two candidates each, the minimum possible for a contest.
One notable data point: independent candidates are at their highest this cycle, with 258 individuals contesting across various LACs.
Here is how the major parties and fronts have distributed their candidates across the 126 assembly seats:
Congress 99, BJP 90, SUCI (Communist) 41, AIUDF 30, AGP 26, TMC 22, AAP 18, UPPL 18, JMM 16, Raijor Dal 13, BPF 11, GSP 10, AJP 10, CPI 3, CPI-ML (Liberation) 3, CPI (M) 2, NPP 2, Independents 258.