Assam Election 2026: High-Profile Candidates File Nominations on Last Day

The last day for filing nomination papers for the Assam Assembly Election 2026 saw a flurry of activity across the state on Monday, with scores of candidates — including some of the most prominent names in Assam politics — submitting their papers amid rallies, road shows, and displays of public support.
From Jorhat to Sadiya, Dispur to Haflong, constituencies across the state witnessed processions filled with music and dance as candidates made their final push before the nomination window closed.
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Among the high-profile candidates filing their nominations on the last day:
Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi filed from Jorhat, where he faces BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami in what is shaping up to be one of the most watched contests of the election.
AGP president Atul Bora submitted his papers from Bokakhat, while AGP working president Keshab Mahanta filed from Kaliabor. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present alongside both leaders during their filings.
Other notable filings included:
AJP's Rajen Gohain (former MP) in Barhampur
AJP's Jagdish Bhuyan in Sadiya
BJP's Jayanta Mallabaruah in Nalbari
Congress' Mira Borthakur and BJP's Pradyut Bordoloi, both filing from Dispur
BJP's Chandra Mohan Patowary in Tihu
BJP's Dr Ranoj Pegu in Dhemaji
AGP's Prithiviraj Rabha in Tezpur
Several young candidates also entered the fray, including AGP's Tapan Das in Dimoria, BJP's Himangshu Shekhar Baishya in Palasbari, AJP's Kunki Chowdhury in Guwahati Central, and BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah in New Guwahati.
Two notable developments added an element of political drama to the day's proceedings.
Congress MLA Bhaskar Baruah filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Titabar LAC after his party declined to give him a ticket — a move that could split votes in the constituency.
In Haflong, Nandita Gorlosa — currently a minister in Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's NDA government — filed her nomination as a Congress candidate after being denied a BJP ticket. The BJP has fielded a fresh face, Rupali Langthasa, in her place from the same seat.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used the occasion to reinforce the BJP-AGP partnership ahead of polling. Addressing a gathering in Kaliabor, he invoked the alliance's decade-long track record.
"In the last ten years, we ran the government along with AGP. In the next five years also, we'll run the government with the help of the AGP. When the lotus flower is there with the elephant, it's considered auspicious," he said.
At Golaghat, where Atul Bora filed his papers, Sarma struck an even more ambitious note, saying the BJP and its allies would "break all records" to form a strong government in the state.
With the nomination window now closed, all papers will be scrutinized on Tuesday. Candidates wishing to withdraw their candidature have until March 26 to do so.
Polling across Assam is scheduled for April 9.