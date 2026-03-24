Assam Election 2026: High-Profile Candidates File Nominations on Last Day

Among the high-profile candidates filing their nominations on the last day:

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi filed from Jorhat, where he faces BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami in what is shaping up to be one of the most watched contests of the election.

AGP president Atul Bora submitted his papers from Bokakhat, while AGP working president Keshab Mahanta filed from Kaliabor. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present alongside both leaders during their filings.

Other notable filings included:

AJP's Rajen Gohain (former MP) in Barhampur

AJP's Jagdish Bhuyan in Sadiya

BJP's Jayanta Mallabaruah in Nalbari

Congress' Mira Borthakur and BJP's Pradyut Bordoloi, both filing from Dispur

BJP's Chandra Mohan Patowary in Tihu

BJP's Dr Ranoj Pegu in Dhemaji

AGP's Prithiviraj Rabha in Tezpur

Several young candidates also entered the fray, including AGP's Tapan Das in Dimoria, BJP's Himangshu Shekhar Baishya in Palasbari, AJP's Kunki Chowdhury in Guwahati Central, and BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah in New Guwahati.