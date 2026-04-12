Assam election hailed as ‘true festival of democracy’ by international observers

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The international delegates from seven countries who observed the Assam Legislative Assembly election have described the poll in the state as a ‘true festival of democracy’. The delegates expressed their admiration for record voter participation, meticulous planning and the seamless execution of the poll conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Twelve international delegates from seven countries – Angola, Benin, Croatia, Egypt, Mexico, Portugal and Sri Lanka – witnessed first-hand the scale, precision and vibrancy of India’s electoral process during the Assam Legislative Elections, 2026, as part of the ECI’s International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP) 2026.

At a polling station in the Kamrup district, Mr. Branimir Farkas, from Croatia, expressed the Indian vote as a “true festival of democracy for the whole world.”What is overwhelming for me is the enthusiasm of people to vote. We can only learn from this process; it’s a huge process and done right.”

The international delegates began their two-day visit to Assam (April 8–9) by visiting the dispatch and distribution centres, where they observed the systematic movement of polling parties along with election materials through well-planned logistics and established SOPs (standard operational procedures).

Delegates also interacted with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and the state nodal police officer of Assam on the overall conduct of elections, as well as security arrangements. They also visited the CCTV control rooms set up for monitoring the 100 per cent webcasting of polling stations at the CEO office, describing them as a “strong pillar of transparency”.

Dr. Miguel Jesus Ferreira Da Silva, Portugal, at a polling station in Kamrup, expressed, “Here on the ground, I am very impressed with the turnout and how things are going very logistically well, peacefully, free, and fairly.”

Delegates observed mock polls on the poll day morning and visited several polling stations in the Kamrup Metro and Kamrup districts to witness the actual polling process.

They expressed their appreciation for the inclusive, participative, and accessible features at the polling stations, including ramps, wheelchairs, volunteers, and crèche facilities as well as dedicated polling stations managed by women and individuals with disabilities (PwDs).

The delegates visited district-level media monitoring centers and applauded the continued oversight of the polls through webcasts. They also participated in plantation drives at polling stations, showcasing eco-friendly and sustainable election practices.

Mr Erick Jean-Marie Zinsou, Benin, at a polling station in Kamrup, expressed, “Well organized process; at each step, people are well trained.”

The delegates, while witnessing the poll in Kamrup, applauded and also availed themselves of health check-up facilities at polling stations.

The seamless conduct of polling and high voter turnout left a strong impression on the visiting teams. They expressed gratitude to the Election Commission of India, CEO, and DEO offices for the opportunity to witness the scale and grandeur of election management and commended its commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and excellence. “India continues to set benchmarks in conducting elections at an unparalleled scale, truly a festival of democracy,” said one of the foreign delegates.

The International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP) is a flagship initiative of the Election Commission of India aimed at fostering international cooperation and engagement with Election Management Bodies (EMBs) and international organizations. The programme offers an in-depth look at India’s electoral framework, institutional mechanisms, and operational architecture while familiarizing delegates with best practices and innovations in election management.

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